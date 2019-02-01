Kerala DHSE 2nd Year Equivalency Exam Results Announced; Direct Link Here

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: 2nd Year Equivalency Exam Results @ Keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala has released the second year higher secondary equivalency exam result 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official result hosting portal of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala second year higher secondary equivalency exam was held in November 2018. Candidates can also find result related updates at dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates are suggested to save the online marksheet of their result. The Board will issue official mark statements and pass certificates supporting the result, soon.

Kerala DHSE result: Direct link for higher secondary equivalency exam result 2018

Click on the link given here to check your results:

DHSE Second Year Equivalency Exam - November 2018

Kerala Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Result: How To Check

Here's how to check your Kerala DHSE result from the official website:

Step 1: Login to the official results portal of Kerala results, keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE Second Year Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination-November 2018' link.

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Check your results

On www.dhsekerala.gov.in website, the candidates may click on the 'Results' link given on the right side and then follow the steps given above.

