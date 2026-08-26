Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya Tier-II Recruitment Result 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Details

KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Tier-II recruitment examination results for selected posts under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). As per the official press release dated August 25, results have been declared for Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics), Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics), Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) and Lab Attendant posts. Candidates can check their individual result or shortlisting status by logging into the online application portal. The board has also clarified how Tier-II marks will be made available depending on whether the selection process includes an interview.

KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026: Posts For Which Results Are Out

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared Tier-II recruitment examination results for the following posts:

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Mathematics

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Mathematics

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Sanskrit

Lab Attendant

Candidates can check their individual result or shortlisting status, as applicable to their post, by logging into the application portal. The results were announced on August 25, 2026, through an official press release issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

How To Check KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026?

Candidates can access their result by following these steps:

Go to the official CBSE examination website or the KVS/NVS official website.

Log in using the required credentials.

Open the result or shortlisting status available in the candidate login.

Check the result carefully and download it for future reference.

Candidates required to submit a preference can do so through the application portal as per the instructions displayed in their login.

The marksheet will be made available within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result, after completion of the interview process.