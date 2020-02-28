Kashmir University Announces B.Ed., BUMS Result

Kashmir University has released B.Ed. and BUMS semester exam results

Kashmir University has released the result for B.Ed. and BUMS semester examination. The result has been released on the University's official website. The B.Ed. result has been released for the May-June 2019 exam and the BUMS final year exam held in December 2019 - January 2020. Students will be able to check their result using their roll number or name or registration number.

The result for B.Ed. 1st and 2nd semester exams were released on February 26, followed by the re-evaluation results for B.Ed. on February 27.

Kashmir University B.Ed., BUMS Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to Kashmir University website: kashmiruniversity.net

Step two: Click on the 'examination' tab.

Step three: Click on the result link.

Step four: Enter the required detail and submit.

Kashmir University Result: Check Here

About Kashmir University

The University of Jammu and Kashmir was founded in the year 1948. In the year 1969 it was bifurcated into two full-fledged Universities: University of Kashmir at Srinagar and University of Jammu at Jammu. The University of Kashmir is situated at Hazratbal in Srinagar. The University offers programmes in all the major faculties; Arts, Business & Management Studies, Education, Law, Applied Sciences & Technology, Biological Sciences, Physical & Material Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Oriental Learning and Music & Fine Arts.