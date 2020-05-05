SSLC Exam Will Be Held Soon: Karnataka Education Minister

Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar on Monday announced that the SSLC exams will be held as soon as possible, the officials have been asked to be prepared.

The guidelines have been given by the Primary Education Minister to all Deputy Directors of Education departments.

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre-University Education has released the first PUC result today. The decision on when 2nd PUC will resume is yet to be made.

"Sanitisers, masks, screening, and all guidelines will be followed at exam halls," said Mr Kumar in a statement.

Earlier, the state education department had said that the decision regarding conducting the SSLC and PUC annual examinations will be made on April 14, the day the COVID-19 lockdown was expected to end, but, according to officials, '"It is risky to conduct any examinations at least till mid May", reported Deccan Herald.

The lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 has been extended till May 17.

In April, a task force formed by the Karnataka government had recommended continuation of lockdown at "hot spots" beyond April 14 along with closure of schools and colleges till May 31.

Karnataka has reported 651 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said State Health Department said on Monday.

Click here for more Education News