Karnataka PUC Results 2018 Tomorrow At Karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all prepared to announce the PUC results tomorrow. The Karnataka PUC results 2018 date was confirmed few days before. Students are expecting the result tomorrow at the official website karresults.nic.in. Result updates will also be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in and results.nic.in. In March, Education Minister Tanveer Sait had confirmed that the Karnataka PUC results will be announced in April due to the elections. Students should have details of their roll number, date of birth, school code before the result declaration time. As of now the exact time for Karnataka PUC results is not known. However as per reports the result is expected at 11 am tomorrow.The result will be declared for close to 7 lakh students, this year. The exam was held in March. Along with 53 new evaluation centres, 23980 evaluators have been appointed this year for the assessment process. As it has happened for many results this year, the official website may stop responding immediately after the PUC results are announced. Multiple logins is a primary reason for it. Students, in such case, should refrain from reloading the page again and again. Instead retry a bit later. Students can also check their results at third party websites like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.