Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be officially declared soon by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Students across the state are eagerly awaiting the activation of the result link on the official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.
As per the latest updates, the KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 is expected to be released shortly, with the board likely to announce the results in a press conference before making the scorecards available online. Once released, candidates will be able to check their Karnataka Class 12 results using their registration number.
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official portals, as heavy traffic may slow down the websites immediately after the declaration. Alternatively, results may also be accessed via Digi Locker and other official platforms.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: Steps To Check Result
Step 1: Go to the official KSEAB website at karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'PUC II Exam 1 Result 2026' link.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on 'Submit' to view your result.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB Helpline Details for Students
Students who encounter any problems while checking or downloading their Karnataka 2nd PUC results can seek help through the official helpline.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: When were exams held?
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The exams were held smoothly across all centres, and students are now waiting for their results.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: Results To Be Out Soon
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will formally announce the results in a press conference. The result declaration procedure will include announcement of overall pass percentages, topper lists, best performing regions and other significant details.