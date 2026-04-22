Karnataka Board SSLC 10th Result 2026: Date Confirmed Via DigiLocker

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 result soon. Once declared, students can download the result by visiting the official website karresults.nic.in.

According to DigiLocker, the SSLC results will be announced soon. "Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class 10 Results 2026 coming soon! The wait is almost over! Get ready to access your results on DigiLocker. Visit: http://digilocker.gov.in," said DigiLocker on X.

📢 Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class Xth Results 2026 Coming Soon!

The wait is almost over! Get ready to access your results on DigiLocker.

Visit: https://t.co/t96FG059MG

Fast. Secure. Anytime access.

All the best to all students-your results are just a step… pic.twitter.com/rNszJ7A4pJ — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 22, 2026

There are multiple ways to access the results after their release. If students encounter any difficulty in downloading the results due to heavy load on the website, the board allows them to check results through DigiLocker, the official website, and mobile number.

How to Access KSEEB SSLC Result 2025 via DigiLocker (Short Steps):

Go to the DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign up using your details (name, DOB, mobile number, email, Aadhaar).

Set a 6-digit security PIN, then create a username and password.

Log in and go to the Education section.

Select Karnataka Board "SSLC Exam Result 2025".

Enter your Aadhaar number to view your marks card.

Download and save it for future use.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2026: How to Check

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Click on the SSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View your result on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Students should note that the Karnataka SSLC exam results will also be sent via SMS to their registered mobile numbers. To check the result through SMS, type KAR10 followed by your roll number and send it to 56263. The result will then be delivered to the same mobile number.