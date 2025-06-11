JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Out, Check Registration Deadline

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the second mock seat allotment list for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who submitted their choices by June 10 can now check their results by logging into the official portal, josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA will carry out data validation, verification, and reconciliation on June 13. The last date to register for counselling 2025 is June 12. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline by visiting the official website.

The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on June 14 at 10 AM. The deadline for reporting after Round 1 is June 18.



Once the Round 1 allotment results are announced, selected candidates must complete all formalities-accept the seat, upload documents, pay the required fee, and respond to any queries-within the stipulated timeline.

How To Check JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Mock Seat Allocation:

Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in

Click on the "Mock Seat Allocation-2" link on the homepage

Enter your login details

The mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

The counselling and seat allotment processes determine the students' eligibility to top engineering institutes such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Key dates for the JEE Advanced seat allotment process

Students can register for the choice of their institute from June 2 to June 12, 2025.