JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On June 25, Check Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on June 25 at 5 PM. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

Earlier, JoSAA extended the deadline for Round 1 seat acceptance and online reporting.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Key Dates Ahead

• June 23 (by 5 PM): Last date to resolve fee payment issues for Round 1

• June 24 (by 10 AM): Last date to respond to Round 1 queries

• June 25 (by 5 PM): Round 2 seat allotment result

• June 25–29 (till 5 PM): Online reporting and seat acceptance for Round 2

• June 29: Last date to pay seat acceptance fee for Round 2

• June 30 (by 5 PM): Deadline to resolve Round 2 payment issues

• July 1 (by 10 AM): Deadline to respond to Round 2 queries

• July 2 (at 10 AM): Round 3 seat allotment result

Seat Acceptance Options Explained

• Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and opt out of further rounds

• Float: Accept the seat but remain open to higher preferences in future rounds

• Slide: Accept the seat at the same institute but seek a higher-preference course

How to Pay the Seat Acceptance Fee

1. Visit josaa.nic.in

2. Log in with your credentials

3. Go to the payment section

4. Make the payment via the available online options

5. Download and save the confirmation receipt

Candidates are advised to complete all processes on time to avoid disqualification from subsequent rounds.