Seat Allocation For Admission To Top Engineering Colleges Begins On June 14

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has closed the registration and choice filling window for admissions to top engineering institutions through JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2025. The application process ended on June 12 at 5 PM via the official portal - josaa.nic.in.

Through JoSAA counselling, eligible candidates will be considered for admission to 127 premier institutions across India. This includes 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 46 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates had the option to fill in and prioritise their preferred academic programmes and institutions during the registration window. If choices were not explicitly locked, the system automatically locked the last saved preferences once the deadline passed. Post-locking edits are allowed only upon request, validated via a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number and email.

The counselling process comprises six rounds of seat allocation, with the first round results scheduled to be announced on June 14 at 10 am. The final round for IITs will be released on July 16, while the overall process concludes on July 22. Candidates who wish to withdraw after accepting a seat can do so until the end of the fifth round's seat acceptance window.

Two mock seat allocations were also provided during the registration period to help students gauge potential outcomes based on their current preferences.

For logins, JEE Main 2025 candidates must use their application number and password. Foreign nationals and OCI/PIO candidates who didn't appear for JEE Main are required to log in using their JEE Advanced 2025 direct registration credentials.

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Key Dates:

June 12: Last date for registration and choice locking (5 PM)

June 14: Round 1 seat allocation (10 AM)

June 21: Round 2 results (5 PM)

June 28: Round 3 results (5 PM)

July 4: Round 4 results (5 PM)

July 10: Round 5 results (5 PM)

July 16: Final round results for IITs (5 PM)

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the JoSAA website.