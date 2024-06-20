JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Access

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the seat allotment results for the first round of counselling. Candidates who applied for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other government-funded technical institutions can check their results by visiting the official website The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the seat allotment results for the first round of counselling. Candidates who applied for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other government-funded technical institutions can check their results by visiting the official website , josaa.nic.in

To access the results, candidates need to enter their login details such as JEE (Main) application number and password.

JoSAA counselling will have a total of five rounds, with seat allotment results scheduled as follows: second round on June 27, third round on July 4, fourth round on July 10, and fifth round on July 17.

JoSAA Round 1 Allotment Result 2024: Steps To Access

Visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in.

Find and click the link to check the seat allotment result for the first round.

Enter your login details as a new page opens.

Once submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Verify your details and save the page.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The JoSAA, under the Ministry of Education, oversees admission procedures for 121 centrally-funded technical institutions. Candidates eligible through JEE Advanced can participate in JoSAA counselling for IITs and NITs, while those qualifying through JEE Main can apply for seats in NITs and other participating institutes.

For further information, visit JoSAA's official website.