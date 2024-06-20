Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Access

JoSAA counselling 2024 will have a total of five rounds, with seat allotment results scheduled as follows: the second round on June 27, the third round on July 4, the fourth round on July 10, and the fifth round on July 17.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Access
The JoSAA oversees admission proceess for 121 centrally-funded technical institutions.
JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the seat allotment results for the first round of counselling. Candidates who applied for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other government-funded technical institutions can check their results by visiting the official website, josaa.nic.in.

To access the results, candidates need to enter their login details such as JEE (Main) application number and password.

JoSAA counselling will have a total of five rounds, with seat allotment results scheduled as follows: second round on June 27, third round on July 4, fourth round on July 10, and fifth round on July 17.

JoSAA Round 1 Allotment Result 2024: Steps To Access

  • Visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in.
  • Find and click the link to check the seat allotment result for the first round.
  • Enter your login details as a new page opens.
  • Once submitted, the result will appear on the screen.
  • Verify your details and save the page.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The JoSAA, under the Ministry of Education, oversees admission procedures for 121 centrally-funded technical institutions. Candidates eligible through JEE Advanced can participate in JoSAA counselling for IITs and NITs, while those qualifying through JEE Main can apply for seats in NITs and other participating institutes.

For further information, visit JoSAA's official website.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
JoSAA Counselling 2024, JoSAA Counselling, IIT Admission 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
UNESCO Inviting Nominations For Madanjeet Singh Prize, Check Details
JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Access
NEET UG 2024 Results: NTA Awards Grace Marks, Clarifies 718, 719 Scores
Next Article
NEET UG 2024 Results: NTA Awards Grace Marks, Clarifies 718, 719 Scores
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;