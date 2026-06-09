JoSAA 2026 First Mock Seat Allotment Released, Check What To Do Next

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allotment result for JoSAA 2026 counselling. Candidates who filled and saved their choices by 8 PM on June 7 can now check their probable seat allotment through the official JoSAA portal.

The mock allotment is an important step in the counselling process as it gives students an idea of the institute and course they may receive based on their rank and submitted preferences. It also allows candidates to make necessary changes to their choices before the actual seat allotment rounds begin.

How to Check JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026?

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Click on the mock seat allotment link.

Log in using the JEE Main application number and password.

View the allotted institute and course.

Download or save the allotment details for future reference.

What to Do After Checking JoSAA 2026 Mock Allotment?

Candidates should evaluate whether the allotted seat matches their expectations and career goals after viewing the mock allotment result.

Those satisfied with the allotment can retain their current preferences or make minor adjustments. However, candidates who are not happy with the allotted institute or branch may consider reordering their choices, adding safer options with lower cutoff trends, or removing courses they no longer wish to pursue.

JoSAA will conduct a second mock allotment on June 10 for candidates who fill and save their choices by 5 PM on June 9. This gives aspirants another opportunity to assess their options before the final choice-filling deadline on June 11.

Candidates are encouraged to use the mock allotment results wisely, as even small changes in preference order can significantly impact final admission outcomes.