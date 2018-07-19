JoSAA 7th Round Seat Allotment Result Released

JoSAA 2018: Round 7 Seat Allotment Result Declared At Josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seventh allotment list. The allotment result can be checked at the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. This is the final round of allotment. Document verification will begin today. Document verification along with acceptance of seats by reporting at centres or admitting centres will be held till 23 July 2018 for NITs from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. IIT Kanpur released the extended merit list for JEE Advanced exam on June 15, 2018 on directions from the HRD Ministry. After the extended merit list was released candidates were allowed to exercise JoSAA registration and choice filling for academic programs from June 15.

JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 100 institutes for the academic year 2018-19. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

JoSAA 2018 For IIT Admissions: How to check final round seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Round 7: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee'

Step 3: Enter your JEE (main) roll number and password on next page

Step 4: Click Login

Step 5: Check your JoSAA seventh round allotment results on next page

