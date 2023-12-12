Job Openings For Various Faculty Positions At Institute Of Forest Management, Salary Rs 2.20 Lakh

Indian Institute of Forest Management has invited applications from Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officers for filling up various positions in the faculty area of Technical Forestry on deputation basis. The applications are invited for the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor.

Eligibility criteria

Indian Forest Service officers who have completed nine years of service, will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor. Those with 14 years of service, will be eligible for appointment as Associate Professor while officers who have completed 18 years of service, will be eligible for the post of Professors. Preference will be given to candidates who have PhD degree.

The maximum age limit for applying to the post is 55 years.

Remuneration

The salary for Assistant Professor will range between Rs 1,01,500- Rs 1,67,400. Associate Professor will be entitled for a salary ranging between Rs 1,39,600-Rs 2,11,800. The job role of Professor will be entitled for a salary of Rs 1,59,100-Rs 2,20,200.

The appointment will be made for a period of five years and extendable for a further period of two years as per the norm of the government.

In addition to the pay package as per the Seventh Pay Commission norms, the professionals will also get benefits such as Seed grant up to Rs 7.5 Lakh for the research work, Faculty Development allowance of Rs 25,000 on reimbursement basis for every financial year among others.

Indian Institute of Forest Management is a premier national institute engaged in education, training, research, and consultancy in the area of natural resource management.

There is no last date for filling the applications as this is a rolling advertisement.