JNUSU Voting Underway With Focus On Women Representation, Safety And Infrastructure Improvements

Around 9,023 voters are expected to cast their votes in the Jawaharlal Nehru Student Union Election (JNUSU) 2025. The voting in the campus began at 9 am and would conclude around 5 pm. Amid polling at the campus, several student groups were seen campaigning for their leaders and parties.

The election this year is a close contest between the Left and the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Three left-wing parties All India Students' Association (AISA), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and Students' Federation of India (SFI) have united to contest against the right-wing ABVP.

#Watch | NDTV's @TanushkaDutta speak to students who are voting for JNUSU Elections today. They share their demands, struggles and more pic.twitter.com/ThCSN4VVtv — NDTV (@ndtv) November 4, 2025

The Left has fielded Aditi Mishra for the post of president, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice-president, Sunil Yadav for general secretary and Danish Ali for Joint Secretary. The ABVP on the other hand has nominated Vikas Patel for the post of president, Tanya Kumari as vice-president, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary and Anuj for Joint Secretary.

Around 20 candidates from Left, ABVP, NSUI, Progressive Students' Association (PSA), Disha Students' Organisation (DSO) and independent are contesting for the central panel posts.

JNU has traditionally been dominated by the Left government. Hoping for a change this year, a student feels the presence of BJP government at the centre will help in better governance by the ABVP. She added that the current Left government was not living up to the expectations of the students as they were suffering due to lack of funds and poor infrastructure of the schools.

Another student spoke about the recent cases of harassment that have been registered at the campus and emphasised on supporting a party that works for improving the safety at the campus and gender justice. Debate and dissent remains integral and key to the spirit of democracy, she added.

Most students at the campus talk about women and Dalit representation and are demanding more aid and healthcare facilities for both.

The counting of votes at JNU will begin at 9 pm and the final results are expected to be announced by November 6, 2025.