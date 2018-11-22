JNUSU Accuses Varsity Administration Of Not Releasing Pending Scholarship Fund

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) accused the varsity administration Wednesday of not releasing over Rs 50 lakh pending Merit-cum-Means scholarship to undergraduate and postgraduate students from the last eight months.

Some administration officials denied having knowledge about it.

The JNU administration has not released pending Merit-cum-Means scholarship to BA-MA students from the past eight months, the JNUSU said.

"The JNU administration, which has money to call likes of Sri Sri and Sadhguru to JNU and hold grand events diverting and spending students money, has not been releasing Rs 50 lakh scholarship amount pending over last eight months," the JNUSU said.

The JNUSU said with the money not being released, students are not able to meet their educational and daily expenses.

"It is important to note that the money for MCM is allocated from university's funds and if the administration does not have money to release to students, it only means the money is being illegally diverted for other purposes which only entails corruption at the highest places in JNU administration," the JNUSU said.

It asked the JNU administration to release a detailed and transparent account sheet of expenditure and allocation of funds immediately.

The JNUSU also sought to know from the administration whether the HRD ministry or UGC have asked the varsity not to disburse MCM or fellowship amount.

"JNUSU condemns this delay of MCM disbursal and demands JNU administration to release the amount and stop committing financial frauds that have reached its apex under the present JNU VC," the students' union said.