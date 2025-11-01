JNUSU 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University Prepares For Student Union Elections Amidst Left And Right Wing Contest

Jawaharlal Nehru University is all set to hold student union elections (JNUSU) on November 4, 2025. With the polls just few days away, the entire university, students and activists are in full swing. Debates and public meetings were organised at various spots on the campus.

The election this year is being fought between left-wing and right-wing parties for the top posts. Besides this, independent candidates are also contesting the polls.

Left-wing parties All India Student's Association (AISA), the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have joined hands to counter Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

AISA-DSF-SFI have fielded Aditi Mishra for the post of President, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice President, Sunil Yadav for General Secretary and Danish Ali for Joint Secretary.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has nominated Vikas Patel for the post of President, Tanya Kumari for Vice President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary and Anuj Damara for Joint Secretary. Vikas Patel is a third-year PhD research scholar, while Tanya Kumari is pursuing her PhD in Sociology from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey and Anuj Damara are also research scholars at the university.

At total of seven candidates are fighting for the post of president. These include Aditi Mishra, Angad Singh, Raj Ratan Rajoriya, Shinde Vijayalaxmi Vyankat Rao, Shirshava Indu, Vikas Patel and Vikash.

Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Shaikh Shahnawaz Alam, Tanya Kumari are fighting for the post of vice-president.

Gopi Krishnan U, Preeti, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, Shuaib Khan, Sunil Yadav are contesting for the post of General Secretary.

Anuj, Danish Ali, Kuldeep Ojha, Manmohan Mitruka and Ravi Raj are contesting for Joint Secretary.

JNU has traditionally been dominated by the Left alliance. In the last year's election, the party experienced its first debacle in nearly a decade when ABVP bagged the joint secretary's position. This was its first victory in nearly a decade. Left won three of the four central panel posts.

According to the election committee, there are 9,043 eligible voters this year. About 30 per cent of the central panel nominations and 25 per cent of the school councillor nominations are from female candidates.

