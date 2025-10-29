JNUSU Elections 2025-26: Left Wing Parties Form Alliance To Challenge ABVP, Check Contenders List

Jawaharlal Nehru University is all set to hold student union elections on November 4. This year the left-wing parties have formed an alliance to fight against the right-wing ABVP. Left wing parties All India Student's Association (AISA), the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have joined hands to counter ABVP.

AISA-DSF-SFI have nominated Aditi for the post of President, K. Gopika for vice President, Sunil for General Secretary and Danish for Joint Secretary.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also announced the list of its candidates for the upcoming JNUSU elections. Vikas Patel has been nominated for the post of President, Tanya Kumari for Vice President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary and Anuj Damara for Joint Secretary.

Promising constructive change, the ABVP's election manifesto reads, “For over five decades, hollow rhetoric and directionless politics have dragged this esteemed university into decline. It's time to break free from stagnation and rebuild JNU on the pillars of excellence.”

In the 2024-25 JNUSU elections, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP bagged the joint secretary's seat. The leftist combo of AISA, DSF retained the posts of president, vice-president and general secretary with thin margins. The left wing won with mere 272 votes for president, 34 for vice-president and 114 for general secretary.

The election process began on October 24 with the publication of the tentative voters' list and commencement of corrections.

The results for the polls will be declared by November 6.