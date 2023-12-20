Results Announced For JNU Recruitment Exam, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the JNU Recruitment exam that was conducted for non-teaching posts earlier this year. The results have been announced for positions including Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Senior System Analyst, System Analyst, Assistant Librarian, Curator, Research Officer.

The result have been announced based on interview and personality test. Jawaharlal Nehru University Recruitment Exam (JNURE) 2023 was conducted on April 26, May 29 and June 2, 2023.

In an official notification, the agency noted, "The result of the posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, NTA reserves the right to rectify the same. The University (JNU) is requested to verify the eligibility criteria before issuing appointment letters."

Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of NTA for the detailed information.

Jawaharlal Nehru University was established by an act of Parliament in 1966. The university came into existence in 1969, three years after its establishment by Parliament.

The university is world-renowned centre for teaching and research. It is ranked number one in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a Grade Point of 3.91 (on a scale of 4). JNU was ranked number 3 among all universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and number 2 in 2017. JNU also received the Best University Award from the President of India in 2017.