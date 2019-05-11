NTA To Release JNUEE, CEEB Admit Cards On This Date

JNUEE nad CEEB admit cards will be released next week

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JNUEE and CEEB 2019 admit cards on May 14, 2019. JNUEE is conducted for admission to Master's and M.Phil. progranmes offered at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and CEEB is conducted for admission to M.Sc. programmes offered by JNU. As per the official notice released by NTA, the admit cards have been delayed as an after-effect of extending the last date for application to April 18, 2019.

NTA was given the rein to conduct JNUEE and CEEB after the University expressed its inability to conduct the maiden Computer-Based Test. The CBT's have been scheduled from May 27 to May 30, 2019. Students who have applied for either of the entrance examination can check the exam schedule from the official prospectus which is available on the JNUEE website (ntajnu.nic.in).

Students would be selected for admission on the basis of their performance in the CBT and viva-voce. Viva-voce will be conducted only for a select few students who qualify in the CBT.

In order to download JNUEE 2019 or CEEB 219 admit card, applicant would need their application number and password generated at the time of application. Once the admit cards are released, students would be able to login to their candidate's profile on the JNUEE website and download their respective admit cards.

