Vice President Inaugurates JNU's 3rd Convocation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has inaugurated the third convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). "My congratulations to all the students who are receiving their degrees and compliments to faculty members of JNU for providing quality education," said the Vice President addressing the students and faculty.

This is JNU's second consecutive convocation in 47 years. JNU's first and only convocation was held, until 2017, in 1972 when noted journalist, educationist and diplomat Gopalaswami Parthasarathy was the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Today, the candidates who have been awarded their degrees from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 will be conferred their Ph.D degree at the convocation.

Applauding the university's performance among contemporaries at a global level, the Vice President said, "It is a matter of pride that JNU has become synonymous with academic excellence in the country. I am happy to note that JNU has recently received the highest ranking, Grade A++ from NAAC."

Hailing the university's special admission policy for female candidates, he said, "I am also pleased to note that women constitute 51% of the students in JNU because of special admission policy for them, students hailing from distant places and those belonging to marginalized sections."

Meanwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) is protesting at the convocation venue against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration.

