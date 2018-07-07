Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) To Hold Convocation After 46 Years

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to hold convocation after an interval of 46 years. The JNU convocation to award Ph.D degree to students will be conducted on August 8, 2018. In its second convocation after its inception in 1969, the university will honour students who have successfully completed their Ph.D. programme between January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. The New Delhi-based central university held its first and only convocation in 1972.

"This is to inform you that the second Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University is scheduled to be held on 08th August 2018 to confer Ph.D. degree to the students of the University, who have completed their Ph.D. programme successfully between 1st January, 2017 to 30th June, 2018," said a notification from the varsity.

The notification asked all eligible Students (awardees) to register at www.jnu.ac.in/convocation for obtaining their Ph.D. degree certificate in Convocation and also at NAD portal- https://cvl.nad.co.in for obtaining a digital copy of the Ph.D. degree certificate.

The students would need to verify the details of notification on JNU website at the time of registration.

The students will also need to fill a proforma given on the official website of JNU and send a scanned copy to convocation@mail.jnu.ac.in and convocation@jnu.ac.in.

According to the varsity, the fees for the issuance of degree certificate is Rs. 600 (INR) per student.

The last date of submission of Registration form is July 15, 2018 and all forms will be accepted by online mode only.

The JNU Vice Chancellor has set up a steering committe headed by Prof. S.C Garkoti to esure smooth and successful conduct of the convocation.

Noted journalist, educationist and diplomat Gopalaswami Parthasarathy was the Vice Chancellor of the university when it held its first convocation.

