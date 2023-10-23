JNU Appoints 38 Permanent Staff, Plans To Recruit 300 Non-Teaching Personnel by December

JNU's campus attracts students from across the country and beyond.

In a significant development, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has initiated a recruitment drive, marking the first such effort in nearly eight years. On October 20, 2023, the university appointed 38 permanent staff members. Furthermore, the university announced that approximately 300 non-teaching staff members, the highest number so far, will be appointed by December 2023.

The announcement was made through the university's social media handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post on X reads, "After a gap of around 8 years, JNU administration has launched a recruitment drive and appointed 38 permanent staff on October 20, 2023. Additionally, approximately 300 non-teaching staff, the highest number so far, will be appointed by December 2023."

The university has long grappled with understaffing issues, leading to operational challenges and increased workloads for existing personnel.

Renowned for its strong emphasis on academic excellence and research in both liberal arts and applied sciences, JNU has achieved the prestigious distinction of being ranked as the second-best university in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Government of India.

The university's open and liberal environment fosters the holistic development of future leaders. Many JNU alumni hold key positions in government and corporate sectors.

JNU offers a wide range of disciplines in science, humanities, and languages. The university comprises 13 schools, including 38 centres, eight special centres, state-of-the-art labs, advanced language labs, a modern library, seminar halls, and high-tech auditoriums. Recognized as a top research hub, JNU's coursework equips students with comprehensive theoretical and empirical knowledge, encouraging a versatile and interdisciplinary approach to handle diverse situations.

JNU's campus attracts students from across the country and beyond. With over 9,000 students, more than 50 per cent are enrolled in MPhil/PhD programmes, 25 per cent in Master's programs, 15 per cent in Bachelor's programs, and the remainder in various diploma and certification courses, including foreign languages, yoga, Vedic culture, Sanskrit, and computational linguistics. Additionally, JNU offers integrated BTech+MTech/MS dual-degree programs in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering, as well as a newly introduced Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.