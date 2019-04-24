Jamia Vice Chancellor Meets Electrician's Daughter Selected For US Scholarship

Subia is the eldest child of Mr. Kalimuddin Ahmad, an electrician working in Jamia.

Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Prof. Najma Akhtar met Subia Parveen, a student of Class 10 of Jamia Senior Secondary School who has recently been selected for prestigious Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Scholarship and congratulated her for the achievement.

Subia, will be getting 28 thousand US Dollar scholarship to study for a 10- month duration programme in US. The programme will be held from August 2019 to June 2020.

She has been studying in Jamia from nursery class and is a very bright student, according to a statement from Jamia. .

Subia, who appeared in Class 10 Board examination this year, aims to become a scientist.

Expressing her happiness over Subia's achievement Prof. Akhtar advised her to develop competitive skills and aim high in the field she is interested in.

The Vice-Chancellor, who met Subia in her office, told her to make full use of this opportunity and make best use of her training and exposure for the benefit of the country.



"The selection process for this programme has been very competitive and its a proud moment for both Subia and Jamia," Registrar, JMI, A.P. Siddiqui (IPS) said while congratulating Subia on her achievement.

Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program was established in October, 2002.

