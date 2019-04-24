Jamila Millia Islamia (JMI) Extends Application Form Date

JMI has introduced 3 programmes in self-financing mode this year

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the last date for submission of online application form for admission to all courses including B.Tech. and B.Arch. JMI, a Central University, said in a statement that the deadline for application form submission in the university for the academic session 2019-20 has been extended till April 29, 2019 and the date for editing to April 30, 2019.

Online admission forms and e-prospectus are available on the university's website http://www.jmicoe.in and http://www.jmi.ac.in.

Jamia has introduced three new programmes in self-financing mode in Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management from the academic session 2019-20.

They are: 1-MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme) 2- Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme) 3- Diploma in Food and Beverages Services

One new programme in self-financing mode is also starting in Centre for Management Studies (CMS), JMI from the academic session 2019-20. The programme will be called MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business).

Detailed guidelines are available on the web portal of Jamila Millia Islamia.

