Last Date To Fill Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission Forms Extended To March 14 The last date to fill online admission forms for various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the academic session 2018-19 has been extended till March 14, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT The last date to edit the forms is also extended until March 18, 2018. New Delhi: The last date to fill online admission forms for



The last date to edit the forms is also extended until March 18, 2018.





From this academic session, the university has introduced 09 new courses for which application are also invited. The courses are--- Master of Library & Information Science, PG Diploma in Air & space law, Diploma in Korean Language, Certificate in Ticketing & Air Fare Construction, Certificate in Tour guiding & Leadership, Certificate in Escorting & Tour Management, Certificate in Medical and Wellness Tourism, M.Sc. in Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies and PG Diploma in Labour Law.



In addition, a self-financed programme in Jamia Girls Sr. School for Class IX and XI has been started.



Written tests for admission to various courses will be conducted in 6 different cities namely Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata apart from Delhi.



The online forms and e-prospectus are available on Office of Controller of Examinations web portal www.jmicoe.in.



Click here for more





The last date to fill online admission forms for various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the academic session 2018-19 has been extended till March 14, 2018. A notification issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations said that the last date for filing online admission form has been extended to March 14 for the following courses: B.Tech and B.Arch, M.Phil/ PhD programmes, UG/PG/Diploma/ Advance Diploma / PG Diploma and Certificate.The last date to edit the forms is also extended until March 18, 2018.From this academic session, the university has introduced 09 new courses for which application are also invited. The courses are--- Master of Library & Information Science, PG Diploma in Air & space law, Diploma in Korean Language, Certificate in Ticketing & Air Fare Construction, Certificate in Tour guiding & Leadership, Certificate in Escorting & Tour Management, Certificate in Medical and Wellness Tourism, M.Sc. in Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies and PG Diploma in Labour Law.In addition, a self-financed programme in Jamia Girls Sr. School for Class IX and XI has been started.Written tests for admission to various courses will be conducted in 6 different cities namely Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata apart from Delhi. The online forms and e-prospectus are available on Office of Controller of Examinations web portal www.jmicoe.in.Click here for more Education News