Last Date To Fill Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission Forms Extended To March 14

The last date to edit the forms is also extended until March 18, 2018.
From this academic session, the university has introduced 09 new courses for which application are also invited. The courses are--- Master of Library & Information Science, PG Diploma in Air & space law, Diploma in Korean Language, Certificate in Ticketing & Air Fare Construction, Certificate in Tour guiding & Leadership, Certificate in Escorting & Tour Management, Certificate in Medical and Wellness Tourism, M.Sc. in Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies and PG Diploma in Labour Law.
In addition, a self-financed programme in Jamia Girls Sr. School for Class IX and XI has been started.
Written tests for admission to various courses will be conducted in 6 different cities namely Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata apart from Delhi.
Comments
