Jamia Begins Admission For Indian Army Personnel Under Taleem-E-Taraqqi Project

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT JMI Admission 2018-2019 For Indian Army Personnel; Check Details New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) begins admission procedure for Indian Army Personnel under Taleem-E-Taraqqi project. Centre for Distance and Open Learning (CDOL) will conduct the admission for admission to the final year under distance mode. Admission will be held to BAG, B.Com, BBA, BCIBF, MA HRM, MA English, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Sociology, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, M.Com, Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling, and Post Graduate Diploma in Geo-Informatics programmes. Admission notification is available on the official website jmi.ac.in.



In September 2017, Jamia decided to offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for Army Personnel. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Vice Chancellor, JMI, Prof Talat Ahmad and Lt. Gen. Ashwani Kumar, Adjutant General, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army). With this, Jamia becomes the first University in the country where personnel of all three forces can enroll for degree and postgraduate courses of their choice.



About the MoU, Jamia Vice Chancellor Professor Talat Ahmad had said, it will be the varsity's contribution towards nation building. 'It is a matter of proud privilege for the university to be able to serve all the three forces,' he added next.



Candidates having four years of service in the Indian Army after completing Class 10 or two years of service in the Indian Army after completing Class 12 are eligible to graduate programmes. Those interested to apply for postgraduate programmes must have two years of service in the Indian Army after completing Graduation.



'Candidates applying for various programmes need to download the Admission Application Form, and after getting verification from their respective officers submit the filled-in Application Form to the Director, Centre for Distance and Open Learning, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi- 110025 in person or through Speed Post.'



