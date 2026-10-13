JKSSB Junior Assistant Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Other Exam Details

JKSSB Junior Assistant Type Test Result 2026: The Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the Junior Assistant Type Test (Skill Test) result 2026. Applicants who appeared for a computer-based type test can download their result from the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

The examination process included OMR based examination which was conducted on April 19, 2026 across Jammu and Kashmir and the computer-based type test was held from July 15 to August 31, 2026 at centres in Jammu and Srinagar.

According to the official result statistics a total of 5,555 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the Skill Test. The result has been released in PDF format containing the name and roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants.

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Junior Assistant Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the result PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the what's new section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled "Result of Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Junior Assistant" under the section.

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon, the result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: press Ctrl+F to search roll number or name.

Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download result

For more updates regarding the next stage of the selection process candidates must regularly follow the official website.