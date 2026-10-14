JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open, Know How To Apply

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released Advertisement Notification No. 09 of 2026 for recruitment to various posts across different departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates interested in the Class IV recruitment should check the official notification carefully before submitting their application forms. The notification provides details about the advertised posts, eligibility conditions, age limits, application procedure and other important requirements.

Candidates are advised to complete the online registration process within the prescribed deadline and ensure that all information entered in the application form is correct. Candidates should visit the official JKSSB website for the latest recruitment updates and instructions.

Click here: JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official JKSSB recruitment notification. Applicants should check the following details before submitting their forms:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess the educational qualifications prescribed for the specific post they wish to apply for.

Candidates must possess the educational qualifications prescribed for the specific post they wish to apply for. Age Limit: Applicants must fall within the minimum and maximum age limits specified in the notification. Age relaxation, wherever applicable, will be provided according to the prescribed rules.

Applicants must fall within the minimum and maximum age limits specified in the notification. Age relaxation, wherever applicable, will be provided according to the prescribed rules. Domicile Requirements: Candidates should check the applicable Jammu and Kashmir domicile conditions and document requirements.

Candidates should check the applicable Jammu and Kashmir domicile conditions and document requirements. Category Requirements: Applicants seeking reservation benefits must possess valid certificates as required under the notification.

Applicants seeking reservation benefits must possess valid certificates as required under the notification. Documents: Candidates should keep their educational certificates, photograph, signature and other relevant documents ready before applying.

Candidates should refer to the official advertisement for the exact post-wise eligibility conditions, age limits and reservation rules.

How To Apply For JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these general steps to submit their applications online:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Open the recruitment or online application section.

Find the relevant advertisement and application link for the post.

Register using the required details, if you are a new applicant.

Fill in the application form with personal, educational and other required information.

Upload the prescribed photograph, signature and relevant certificates in the specified format.

Pay the application fee through the available payment options, if applicable.

Review all the details carefully and submit the application form.

Download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must verify the eligibility conditions and application deadline in the official notification before applying. Submitting an application does not guarantee selection, and candidates must follow the selection procedure prescribed by the board.