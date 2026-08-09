AAI Recruitment 2026: Applications Started For 389 Posts, Application Link Here

AAI Recruitment 2026: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Managers and Junior Executives in various disciplines. As per official notification, eligible candidates can apply for a total of 389 vacancies through the official AAI website. The application window opened on August 8, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until September 7, 2026.

The recruitment drive includes posts in Civil, Electrical, Finance, Information Technology, Architecture, Law, Fire Services, Operations, Commercial, Corporate Communications and other disciplines. The Computer Based Test date will be announced separately on the AAI website.

Click here: AAI Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

AAI Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Manager: The maximum age limit is 32 years as on September 7, 2026.

The maximum age limit is 32 years as on September 7, 2026. Junior Executive: The maximum age limit is 27 years as on September 7, 2026.

The maximum age limit is 27 years as on September 7, 2026. Age relaxation is available as per government rules, including 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.

PwBD candidates can get age relaxation of up to 10 years, subject to the conditions mentioned in the notification.

Manager posts generally require a relevant bachelor's or postgraduate qualification along with three years of post-qualification work experience, depending on the discipline.

Junior Executive posts in Finance, Law, Operations, and Survey and Cartography have specific educational qualifications, while no work experience is required for these posts.

For Manager (Corporate Communications), candidates can have a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, Journalism or related disciplines, along with three years of relevant experience.

Candidates must ensure that they meet all educational qualification and experience requirements by the cut-off date.

The pay scale for Manager posts is Rs 60,000-3%-Rs 1,80,000, while Junior Executive posts carry a pay scale of Rs 40,000-3%-Rs 1,40,000. The approximate annual CTC is Rs 21 lakh for Managers and Rs 14 lakh for Junior Executives.

AAI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The 389 vacancies are distributed across Manager and Junior Executive positions:

Manager (Engineering-Civil): 145

145 Manager (Engineering-Electrical): 16

16 Manager (Finance): 34

34 Manager (Information Technology): 5

5 Manager (Architecture): 4

4 Manager (Law): 2

2 Manager (Fire Services): 14

14 Manager (Operations): 28

28 Manager (Commercial): 9

9 Manager (Corporate Planning & Management Services): 1

1 Manager (Corporate Communications): 2

2 Junior Executive (Finance): 36

36 Junior Executive (Law): 6

6 Junior Executive (Operations): 79

79 Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography): 8

Candidates should carefully read the official recruitment notification before submitting the application and ensure that all details and documents are correct.