Airports Authority Of India Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 389 Posts, Apply Link Here

AAI Recruitment 2026: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI Recruitment 2026 notification for 389 vacancies across Manager, Junior Executive, and other posts in multiple disciplines. The online application process will begin on August 8, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until September 7, 2026 through the official AAI website.
The recruitment includes vacancies in Engineering, Finance, Law, Operations, Commercial, IT, Fire Services, Corporate Communications, Survey & Cartography, and other disciplines. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) schedule will be announced separately on the official website. Interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and important dates before applying.
Direct Link: AAI Recruitment 2026
AAI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
AAI has announced recruitment for Manager and Junior Executive posts in various disciplines. Key highlights include:
Total vacancies: 389
- Manager (Engineering-Civil): 145 posts
- Manager (Engineering-Electrical): 16 posts
- Manager (Finance): 34 posts
- Manager (Operations): 28 posts
- Junior Executive (Operations): 79 posts
- Junior Executive (Finance): 36 posts
- Junior Executive (Law): 6 posts
- Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography): 8 posts
Vacancies are also available in IT, Architecture, Fire Services, Commercial, Corporate Planning, and Corporate Communications.
AAI Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
- Online application starts: August 8, 2026
- Last date to apply online: September 7, 2026
- Computer-Based Test (CBT): To be announced on the AAI website
AAI Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
Candidates interested in AAI Recruitment 2026 should complete the online application process within the prescribed schedule and regularly check the official website for CBT updates.
- General / OBC (NCL) / EWS: Rs. 1,000 (inclusive of GST)
- SC / ST / PwBD: No application fee
- Female candidates: No application fee
- Candidates who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI: No application fee
The fee must be paid online only using the available payment gateway.