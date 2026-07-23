Airports Authority Of India Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 389 Posts, Apply Link Here

AAI Recruitment 2026: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI Recruitment 2026 notification for 389 vacancies across Manager, Junior Executive, and other posts in multiple disciplines. The online application process will begin on August 8, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until September 7, 2026 through the official AAI website.

The recruitment includes vacancies in Engineering, Finance, Law, Operations, Commercial, IT, Fire Services, Corporate Communications, Survey & Cartography, and other disciplines. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) schedule will be announced separately on the official website. Interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and important dates before applying.

Direct Link: AAI Recruitment 2026

AAI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

AAI has announced recruitment for Manager and Junior Executive posts in various disciplines. Key highlights include:

Total vacancies: 389

Manager (Engineering-Civil): 145 posts

Manager (Engineering-Electrical): 16 posts

Manager (Finance): 34 posts

Manager (Operations): 28 posts

Junior Executive (Operations): 79 posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 36 posts

Junior Executive (Law): 6 posts

Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography): 8 posts

Vacancies are also available in IT, Architecture, Fire Services, Commercial, Corporate Planning, and Corporate Communications.

AAI Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online application starts: August 8, 2026

August 8, 2026 Last date to apply online: September 7, 2026

September 7, 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT): To be announced on the AAI website

AAI Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates interested in AAI Recruitment 2026 should complete the online application process within the prescribed schedule and regularly check the official website for CBT updates.

General / OBC (NCL) / EWS: Rs. 1,000 (inclusive of GST)

Rs. 1,000 (inclusive of GST) SC / ST / PwBD: No application fee

No application fee Female candidates: No application fee

No application fee Candidates who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI: No application fee

The fee must be paid online only using the available payment gateway.