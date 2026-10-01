Supreme Court Jobs 2026: 250 Junior Court Assistant Vacancies Announced, Check Details

The Supreme Court has invited online applications for 250 temporary Junior Court Assistant posts. Selected candidates will get a starting basic salary of Rs 35,400 under Pay Matrix Level-6, along with other allowances.

Educational Qualification and Computer Skills

Candidates applying for these posts must have a graduation degree from a recognized university in India. They should also have basic knowledge of computer operations. In addition, candidates must have an English typing speed of at least 35 words per minute on a computer.

Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 30 years old as on September 1, 2026.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), persons with disabilities, and ex-servicemen categories will get age relaxation as per Central Government rules. Dependents of freedom fighters will get an additional age relaxation of up to five years.

Read full notice here

Four-Stage Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in four stages: an objective-type test, computer typing test, descriptive written test, and interview.

Objective-Type Test: The 100-mark test will include questions on General English, General Aptitude, General Knowledge, judicial provisions of the Indian Constitution, Supreme Court Rules, 2013, Supreme Court Officers and Servants Service Rules, 1961, and computer knowledge. The exam will be 90 minutes long, and candidates will need to score at least 50 marks.

Typing Test: Candidates will take a 10-minute English typing test. They must maintain a minimum speed of 35 words per minute. The test will carry 50 marks, with 25 marks required to qualify.

Descriptive Written Test: This two-hour English test will include comprehension, precis writing, and essay writing. It will carry 100 marks, and candidates must score at least 50 marks.

Interview: The final stage will carry 25 marks. Candidates must score at least 13 marks to qualify.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1,500 for general and unreserved category candidates. Candidates from SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), ex-servicemen, and persons with disabilities categories will have to pay Rs 750.

Bank charges will also apply. The fee can be paid only online through the UCO Bank payment gateway. The application fee is non-refundable.

Application Dates