JKBOSE Declares Class 11 Result For Kargil Division

JKBOSE Result 2019: Know How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11 (higher secondary part 1) results for the Kargil division. The result for the Leh division was released earlier for the class 11 exam. Candidates who took the higher secondary exam in the Kargil can now check the result at the official website of the board jkbose.ac.in using their roll number.

JKBOSE class 11 result for Kargil division

JKBOSE Class 11 Result For Kargil Division: How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE Class 11 result:

Step One : Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on Class 11 results link for Kargil Division.

Step Three : On the next page, enter Examination roll number.

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : View and download your JKBOSE Class 11 result from the next page.

On the other hand, the class 12 exam in Jammu has been postponed. However, rest of the JKBOSE Class 12 papers from March 1, 2019, will be held as per the date sheet already notified.

"It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that examination pertaining to Higher Secondary Part-II (Class-12th) Regular Annual Session 2019 (Summer Zone) Jammu Division, scheduled to be held on 23-02-2019 and 26-02-2019 has been postponed," said the notification. "The fresh dates for holding the examination of postponed papers shall be notified separately," it added.