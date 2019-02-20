JKBOSE Postpones Jammu Division Class 12 Exams

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has postponed the Class 12 Jammu division examinations scheduled to be held on February 23 and 26.

JKBOSE Jammu division Class 12 exams postponed


New Delhi: 

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has postponed the Class 12 Jammu division examinations scheduled to be held on February 23 and 26. According to a notification from the Board, the new dates for these examinations will be released later. However, rest of the JKBOSE Class 12 papers from March 1, 2019, will be held as per the date sheet already notified. 

"It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that examination pertaining to Higher Secondary Part-II (Class-12th) Regular Annual Session 2019 (Summer Zone) Jammu Division, scheduled to be held on 23-02-2019 and 26-02-2019 has been postponed," said the notification. 

"The fresh dates for holding the examination of postponed papers shall be notified separately," it said. 

"However, rest of the papers w.e.f 01-3-2019, shall be held as per the date sheet already notified," the JKBOSE notification added. 

