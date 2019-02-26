Class 12 Exams In Jammu To Be Held In March

Education | | Updated: February 26, 2019 11:22 IST
JKBOSE Class 12 Exam Schedule Released


New Delhi: 

In Jammu division (summer zone), class 12 board exams will be held on March 3 and 22. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has announced the new dates for the higher secondary exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 23 and 26. On February 20, the Board had announced that exam scheduled to be held on 23-02-2019 and 26-02-2019 has been postponed and the new dates for these examinations will be released later. However rest of the JKBOSE class 12 papers from March 1, 2019, will be held as per the date sheet already notified.

General English paper for science, arts, commerce and home science course will be held on March 3. The exam for Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy, Education and Clothing for the family will be held on March 22.

The time and venue of the exam will be the same.

