After Threats, Trump's Message Of "Respect" For Iran On Hanging Decision

US President Donald Trump thanked Iran's leadership on Friday after saying Tehran had called off the executions of hundreds of protesters arrested in a brutal crackdown.

"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)