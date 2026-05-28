JIPMAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out: Check Direct Link Here

JIPMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation slip for allotment of examination city for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now check and download their exam city intimation slip through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat. As per the official update, the examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 3 PM to 5:30 PM across various examination centres.

Direct Link: JIPMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip

JIPMAT 2026 Exam Date And Timing

According to the official notification shared by NTA, the JIPMAT 2026 examination will be conducted on:

Exam Date: June 7, 2026 (Sunday)

June 7, 2026 (Sunday) Exam Timing: 3 PM to 5:30 PM

3 PM to 5:30 PM Mode of Examination: Computer Based Test (CBT)

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya.

How To Download JIPMAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the JIPMAT 2026 city intimation slip:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat

Click on the JIPMAT 2026 exam city intimation slip link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit the details

The exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned in the city intimation slip. They should also keep checking the official website for the release of the admit card and other important examination-related instructions.