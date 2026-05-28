UGC NET 2026: New Exam Centres Added In North-East, City Preference Revision Allowed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added new examination centres in the North-East region for the UGC NET June 2026 session and has allowed candidates to revise their exam city preferences. The move is expected to help students choose a more suitable and convenient exam location.

According to the update, candidates who are appearing for the examination can now review and change their preferred exam city if needed. This decision comes after new centres were added in the North-East to improve access for students from the region.

Read Official Notice Here

Students who wish to make changes in their city preference are advised to check the official instructions carefully and complete the process within the given time period. The option has been provided to help candidates avoid travel difficulties and get an exam centre closer to their preferred location.

How to Make Corrections in UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

Candidates can edit their UGC NET June 2026 application through the NTA correction window.

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Go to the official website: Step 2: Click "Correction in Application Form UGC NET June 2026" on the homepage.

Click "Correction in Application Form UGC NET June 2026" on the homepage. Step 3: Log in with your application number, password, and security pin.

Log in with your application number, password, and security pin. Step 4: Open your submitted form and verify all entered details.

Open your submitted form and verify all entered details. Step 5: Edit permitted fields like exam city, personal info, category, or academic details.

Edit permitted fields like exam city, personal info, category, or academic details. Step 6: Cross-check all changes carefully before final submission.

Cross-check all changes carefully before final submission. Step 7: Submit the corrected form. No changes allowed after this deadline.

The addition of more exam centres is likely to benefit many candidates by reducing travel distance and making the examination process smoother. Candidates are advised to regularly check official updates and complete any required changes before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.