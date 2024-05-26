JIPMAT 2024: City Slip For Joint Integrated Programme In Management Admission Test Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city slips for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). The city slips contain the names of the examination centres located in different cities. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 6 from 3pm to 5.30pm in 73 cities nationwide.

Students appearing for the examination can download the city slips by visiting the official website using their application number and date of birth.

Advertisement

Students should note that this is not the admit card for JIPMAT 2024. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for JIPMAT 2024 will be issued later.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for JIPMAT 2024, they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jipmat@nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT facilitates admission to Integrated Programs in Management at both IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

Post Graduate Program (PGP)/MBA

PhD programme in Management

Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

The five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) aims to produce contextually relevant, socially-conscious managers and leaders with a foundation of world-class education in social sciences followed by management education.

JIPMAT 2024: IPM will enable students to demonstrate

Language skills

Oral communication skills

Knowledge of foundational subjects for management studies

An awareness of ethical understanding

Physical well-being

JIPMAT 2024: Details of examination

Mode of examination:

The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination will consist of 100 questions worth 400 marks.

The paper comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the following areas:

Quantitative Aptitude: 33 questions, 132 marks

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: 33 questions, 132 marks

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension: 34 questions, 136 marks

Advertisement

JIPMAT 2024: Syllabus

Section A: Quantitative Aptitude

Questions will test the understanding and application of various concepts up to Class 10 Mathematics.

Section B: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation: Questions will test the ability to interpret data from the given dataset.

Logical Reasoning: Questions will test the reasoning ability.

Section C: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Verbal Ability: Questions will test the basic understanding of the English language.

Reading Comprehension: Questions will test the ability to comprehend, interpret, and infer from the given passage.

JIPMAT 2024: Medium of question paper:

The medium of the question paper shall be in English only.