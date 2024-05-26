JIPMAT 2024: City Slip For Joint Integrated Programme In Management Admission Test Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city slips for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). The city slips contain the names of the examination centres located in different cities. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 6 from 3pm to 5.30pm in 73 cities nationwide.
Students appearing for the examination can download the city slips by visiting the official website using their application number and date of birth.
Students should note that this is not the admit card for JIPMAT 2024. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for JIPMAT 2024 will be issued later.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for JIPMAT 2024, they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jipmat@nta.ac.in.
JIPMAT facilitates admission to Integrated Programs in Management at both IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.
- Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
- Post Graduate Program (PGP)/MBA
- PhD programme in Management
- Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
The five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) aims to produce contextually relevant, socially-conscious managers and leaders with a foundation of world-class education in social sciences followed by management education.
JIPMAT 2024: IPM will enable students to demonstrate
Language skills
Oral communication skills
Knowledge of foundational subjects for management studies
An awareness of ethical understanding
Physical well-being
JIPMAT 2024: Details of examination
Mode of examination:
The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The examination will consist of 100 questions worth 400 marks.
The paper comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the following areas:
Quantitative Aptitude: 33 questions, 132 marks
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: 33 questions, 132 marks
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension: 34 questions, 136 marks
JIPMAT 2024: Syllabus
Section A: Quantitative Aptitude
Questions will test the understanding and application of various concepts up to Class 10 Mathematics.
Section B: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Data Interpretation: Questions will test the ability to interpret data from the given dataset.
Logical Reasoning: Questions will test the reasoning ability.
Section C: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Verbal Ability: Questions will test the basic understanding of the English language.
Reading Comprehension: Questions will test the ability to comprehend, interpret, and infer from the given passage.
JIPMAT 2024: Medium of question paper:
The medium of the question paper shall be in English only.