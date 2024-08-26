Jharkhand TET 2024 Registration Deadline Today, Check Details

Jharkhand TET 2024: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website, jactetportal.com
- Navigate to the "Recent Announcements" section
- Click on the Jharkhand TET Exam 2024 portal
- Click on "Register" and make payment
- Click "Submit" and save the form for future reference
Any editing in the entries filled online will not be accepted later or after the publication of the result. Therefore, applicants will fill all the entries carefully.
The official notification, in Hindi, states: "The minimum and maximum age for appearing in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test will be determined in light of Rule 17 of Notification No. 783, dated 15.06.2024 (Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024). Therefore, candidates must ensure they are eligible before applying. Otherwise, they will be responsible, and their candidature will be considered canceled."
Jharkhand TET 2024: Exam Pattern
The Teacher Eligibility Test format is as follows:
There will be two levels of eligibility examination:
- Primary School Level (for classes 1 to 5) - Level 1
- Upper Primary School Level (for classes 6 to 8) - Level 2
- Candidates can appear for both levels if they wish
Each level will have a consolidated question paper, and the exam duration will be as follows:
- Primary School (classes 1 to 5): 2 hours 30 minutes
- Upper Primary School (classes 6 to 8): 2 hours 30 minutes
However, an additional 30 minutes will be provided for visually impaired candidates.