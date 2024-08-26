Jharkhand TET 2024 Registration Deadline Today, Check Details

Jharkhand TET 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will close the registration process for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2024 today. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website, jactetportal.com. The original deadline was August 22, but JAC extended it to August 27.

Jharkhand TET 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the official website, jactetportal.com

Navigate to the "Recent Announcements" section

Click on the Jharkhand TET Exam 2024 portal

Click on "Register" and make payment

Click "Submit" and save the form for future reference

Any editing in the entries filled online will not be accepted later or after the publication of the result. Therefore, applicants will fill all the entries carefully.

The official notification, in Hindi, states: "The minimum and maximum age for appearing in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test will be determined in light of Rule 17 of Notification No. 783, dated 15.06.2024 (Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024). Therefore, candidates must ensure they are eligible before applying. Otherwise, they will be responsible, and their candidature will be considered canceled."

Jharkhand TET 2024: Exam Pattern

The Teacher Eligibility Test format is as follows:

There will be two levels of eligibility examination:

Primary School Level (for classes 1 to 5) - Level 1

Upper Primary School Level (for classes 6 to 8) - Level 2

Candidates can appear for both levels if they wish

Each level will have a consolidated question paper, and the exam duration will be as follows:

Primary School (classes 1 to 5): 2 hours 30 minutes

Upper Primary School (classes 6 to 8): 2 hours 30 minutes

However, an additional 30 minutes will be provided for visually impaired candidates.