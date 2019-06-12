Jharkhand Class 11, Class 12 (Vocational) Result Released

Jharkhand Class 11,12 (Vocational) Result Out: Know How To Check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the class 11 result. Class 12 vocational exam results have also been released. Students can check their result on the official website jacresults.com. The Council had released class 10 and class 12 board exam results in May. While 70.77 per cent student cleared the class 10 exam, in class 12 lowest pass percentage was recorded in Science stream. The pass percentage among class 12 commerce students is 70.44%. Highest pass percentage (close to 80%) has been registered in class 12 arts exam.

Check Class 11 Result

Check Class 12 Vocational Exam Result

JAC Class 11, Class 12 (Vocational) Result: Know How To Check

Follow these steps to check you JAC Class 11 and Class 12 result from the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the link given above.

Step 2 : On the page open in your browser, first enter your Roll Code

Step 3 : Then enter your Roll Number

Step 4 : Click "Submit"

Step 5 : Check your results from next page

