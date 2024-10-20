Advertisement

Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Projects For Setting Up New Colleges, Polytechnics

The government approved proposals worth Rs 530 crore in the education sector.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Projects For Setting Up New Colleges, Polytechnics
A total of 29 decisions were taken by the cabinet, chaired by the chief minister.
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand government has approved a multitude of proposals in the education sector worth Rs 530 crore for the setting up engineering colleges and polytechnics. The state has received approvals for the construction work of Government Polytechnic, Chakulia, Jamshedpur for an estimated amount of Rs 134.18 crore, construction work of Government Engineering College, Jamshedpur at a cost of Rs 254.93 crore and construction work of Government Polytechnic, Potka, Jamshedpur at a cost of Rs 136.13 crore.

The cabinet also approved Rs 42.83 crore for the phase-2 development of the Netarhat Tourism Project, besides setting up of institutes on the lines of Netarhat Residential School in Kolhan division, Santhal Pargana division and North Chotanagpur division.

The cabinet approved about Rs 20 crore for the first three years for the implementation of the Jharkhand State Institutional Ranking Framework (JSIRF), besides Rs 39.21 crore for the construction work of a degree college at Thakurgangti in Godda district.

The cabinet gave its nod for amendment in the guidelines regarding the Anganwadi Centre Building Construction Scheme, the establishment of integrated science and mathematics laboratory in elementary schools at Rs 50 crore, and closure of the SPV Patratu Energy Limited (PEL). Approval was also given to the construction work of the women's college at Baharagora at Rs 38.20 crore, apart from the amendment in the guidelines issued for Guruji Students' Credit Card scheme. 

A total of 29 decisions were taken by the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

(With inputs from PTI)

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Jharkhand, Jharkhand Engineering Colleges, Jharkhand Education Projects
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Planning To Introduce Sanskrit Education
Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Projects For Setting Up New Colleges, Polytechnics
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officer Positions, Deadline Is October 1
Next Article
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officer Positions, Deadline Is October 1
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com