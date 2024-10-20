Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Projects For Setting Up New Colleges, Polytechnics

The Jharkhand government has approved a multitude of proposals in the education sector worth Rs 530 crore for the setting up engineering colleges and polytechnics. The state has received approvals for the construction work of Government Polytechnic, Chakulia, Jamshedpur for an estimated amount of Rs 134.18 crore, construction work of Government Engineering College, Jamshedpur at a cost of Rs 254.93 crore and construction work of Government Polytechnic, Potka, Jamshedpur at a cost of Rs 136.13 crore.



The cabinet also approved Rs 42.83 crore for the phase-2 development of the Netarhat Tourism Project, besides setting up of institutes on the lines of Netarhat Residential School in Kolhan division, Santhal Pargana division and North Chotanagpur division.

The cabinet approved about Rs 20 crore for the first three years for the implementation of the Jharkhand State Institutional Ranking Framework (JSIRF), besides Rs 39.21 crore for the construction work of a degree college at Thakurgangti in Godda district.

The cabinet gave its nod for amendment in the guidelines regarding the Anganwadi Centre Building Construction Scheme, the establishment of integrated science and mathematics laboratory in elementary schools at Rs 50 crore, and closure of the SPV Patratu Energy Limited (PEL). Approval was also given to the construction work of the women's college at Baharagora at Rs 38.20 crore, apart from the amendment in the guidelines issued for Guruji Students' Credit Card scheme.

A total of 29 decisions were taken by the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

(With inputs from PTI)