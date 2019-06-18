JEMAT Result 2019 Today, Here's How To Download

JEMAT results 2019 will be available on wbut.ac.in and jemat.examflix.in.

JEMAT result 2019: Written exam results for Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test or JEMAT 2019 will be announced today. According to the schedule announced by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology West Bengal or MAKAUTWB, formerly known as West Bengal University of Technology (WBUT), the official organiser of the exam, the JEMAT results are expected by 7.00 pm today. MAKAUTWB conducts the JEMAT exam every year to grant admission to different PG Diploma programmes offered by both government and private management institutions in the State. JEMAT results 2019 can be accessed from the official websites, wbut.ac.in and jemat.examflix.in.

How to check JEMAT 2019 result?

Follow the steps given here to download your JEMAT 2019 results:

1.Go to the official website at jemat.examflix.in

2.Click on the result link

3.Enter the details asked for

4.Submit the details

5.Get the result

JEMAT 2019 was held for admission to MBA/ MHA/ AICTE approved PG Diploma programmes and the minimum eligibility criteria was bachelor's degree in Arts, science, commerce, engineering, technology, medical, dental, agriculture or any other professional courses from recognized universities.

1st JEMAT exam was held on June 2, 2019. Admission can be taken after GD/PI and centralized counseling. On line forms were available in the University website on and from April 29, 2019.

PGET exam was held on June 16, 2019. M.Tech/M.Pharm seats should be filled up through PGET followed by a centralized counseling.

MAKAUT,WB conducted another common entrance test for admission to non-AICTE courses in the affiliated colleges. CET, Phase-II, 2019 examination was held on June 9, 2019. On line forms were made available in the University website.

Read more:

Heatwave In Odisha: Summer Vacation In Schools Extended

Head Of DU Law Faculty Resigns, Cites ''Non-Cooperation'' From Varsity As Reason

4 Rabindra Bharati University Heads Quit Over Alleged ''Racist'' Remarks

Click here for more Education News