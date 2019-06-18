Heatwave In Odisha: Summer Vacation In Schools Extended

Last year also, the state had extended the summer vacation and re-opened the schools on June 26.

With the intense heatwave condition prevailing across the state, schools in Odisha will open on June 26, Wednesday, after the summer vacations. According to the official schedule announced by the School and Mass Education department earlier, the schools were expected to re-open for academic activities from tomorrow.

An official had told NDTV that a decision has been taken to extend the summer vacation due to the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state and the schools will re-open on June 26.

Earlier, the Odisha government preponed the summer vacations for all educational institutions in the state from April 18 in view of the heatwave the witnessed two months ago. Summer vacation in schools was earlier scheduled to start from May 6.

In March, in the wake of the probable heat wave, Odisha government had directed schools, both public and private, to conduct morning classes from April 2.

According to an India Meteorological Department official, despite the delay, the monsoon is mostly expected to cover Karnataka, remaining parts of TamilNadu and Telangana, Odisha, and parts of the North East later this month.

Last year also, the state had extended the summer vacation and re-opened the schools on June 26.

Meanwhile students are awaiting the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, to release the Class 12 Arts and Commerce results declaration. The Council has not yet announced the results for both the streams for the exams concluded on March 30.

