Odisha School Summer Vacation Extended Again Because Of Heat

A notification to this effect was issued by the School and Mass Education department by the order of the chief minister.
Earlier on May 16, the state government had extended the summer vacation till June 21 as the heatwave continued to persist in most parts of the state.
CommentsThe government's decision to further extend the school summer vacation was made taking note of the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about no let-up in the prevailing heatwave conditions till June 23, officials said. The summer vacation in schools started on April 25 and it was initially scheduled to reopen on June 18.
