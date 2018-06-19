Odisha School Summer Vacation Extended Again Because Of Heat Earlier on May 16, the state government had extended the summer vacation till June 21 as the heatwave continued to persist in most parts of the state.

Share EMAIL PRINT Odisha Schools: Summer Vacation Extended Till June 25 Bhubaneswar: With the intense heatwave condition prevailing across the state, Odisha government today further extended the summer vacation in schools till June 25. "In view of the prevailing heatwave condition, the government announces extension of school vacations till June25, 2018 and the schools will reopen on June 26," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.



A notification to this effect was issued by the School and Mass Education department by the order of the chief minister.



Earlier on May 16, the state government had extended the summer vacation till June 21 as the heatwave continued to persist in most parts of the state.



The government's decision to further extend the school summer vacation was made taking note of the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about no let-up in the prevailing heatwave conditions till June 23, officials said. The summer vacation in schools started on April 25 and it was initially scheduled to reopen on June 18.



