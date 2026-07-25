JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 4 Registration Begins On July 27, Check Complete Schedule

JEECUP Counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Round 4 counselling schedule for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2026 under the second phase of online special counselling. The fourth round is open to qualified candidates from Uttar Pradesh and other states who have not secured admission in the earlier counselling rounds. As per the revised schedule, Round 4 choice filling will begin on July 27 and continue till July 29, 2026, while the seat allotment result will be declared on July 30, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete the Freeze/Float process, pay the counselling fee, and report for document verification within the prescribed timeline to confirm their admission.

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 4: Important Dates

Candidates participating in the fourth round should note the following schedule:

Round 4 choice filling: July 27 to July 29, 2026

July 27 to July 29, 2026 Round 4 seat allotment: July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026 Freeze/Float option and security fee payment: July 31 to August 3, 2026 (up to 5 PM)

July 31 to August 3, 2026 (up to 5 PM) Document verification at help centres: July 31 to August 4, 2026 (up to 6 PM)

July 31 to August 4, 2026 (up to 6 PM) Seat withdrawal: August 5, 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 4: Admission Process After Seat Allotment

After the Round 4 seat allotment result is announced, candidates must select either the Freeze or Float option through their login portal. Those choosing Freeze are required to pay the prescribed security deposit and counselling fee before reporting to the designated district help centre for document verification. Candidates who fail to complete fee payment or document verification within the stipulated dates may lose their allotted seat.

The schedule also provides an option to withdraw an admitted seat on August 5, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official counselling portal and complete every admission-related formality within the specified deadlines to avoid cancellation of their allotted seat.