JEECUP Counselling 2026 Schedule Out, Round 1 Registration To Start On June 25

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially released the JEECUP Counselling 2026 Schedule for admission to diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic institutes across the state. Candidates who qualified UP Polytechnic Entrance exam can participate in the counselling process according to their ranks. As per the official schedule, Round 1 choice filling and registration will begin on June 25, 2026, through the official counselling portal. Students are advised to keep all required documents ready.

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Schedule

The counselling process for JEECUP 2026 will be conducted in five rounds, divided into two phases. The first phase will consist of three rounds exclusively for qualified candidates from Uttar Pradesh. The remaining rounds will be conducted for eligible candidates from other states.

The key dates for the first two rounds are as follows:

Round 1 Choice Filling: June 25 to June 30, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment: July 1, 2026

Round 1 Freeze/Float Option & Fee Payment: July 2 to July 5, 2026

Round 1 Document Verification: July 2 to July 6, 2026

Round 1 Seat Withdrawal: July 6, 2026

Round 2 Choice Filling: July 7 to July 9, 2026

Round 2 Seat Allotment: July 10, 2026

Round 2 Freeze/Float Option & Fee Payment: July 11 to July 13, 2026

Round 2 Document Verification: July 11 to July 14, 2026

Round 2 Seat Withdrawal: July 15, 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Admission Process

Candidates participating in the counselling process will have to fill their preferred colleges and courses during the choice-filling period. Seats will be allotted in each round based on the candidate's rank, category, and seat availability.

After seat allotment, students must choose either the Freeze option to accept the allotted seat or the Float option to participate in the next counselling round for a better choice. They will also need to pay the required counselling and security fees online.