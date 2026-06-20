JEECUP Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download UP Polytechnic Rank Card

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially declared the JEECUP Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic entrance exam can now access their results by logging in with their application number and password at the JEECUP portal. The result has been released in the form of a rank card, which is an important document for the upcoming counselling and admission process.

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their rank card safe, as it will be required during seat allotment and document verification.

How to Download JEECUP Rank Card 2026?

Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the "Download Rank Card UPJEE (Polytechnic)" link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number and password.

Submit the login details.

Check all information displayed on the scorecard.

Download and save the JEECUP Rank Card 2026 for future use.

Direct Link Here

Details Mentioned in UP Polytechnic Result 2026

The JEECUP Rank Card 2026 contains important information related to a candidate's performance in the examination. The following information will be available on the scorecard:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained

Normalized Score

Rank Secured

Caste Category

What After JEECUP Result 2026?

After downloading the result, qualified candidates should prepare for the JEECUP 2026 counselling process. The rank card is a mandatory document for counselling, seat allotment, and admission to polytechnic institutes. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates regarding counselling dates, choice filling, and seat allocation procedures.

The UP Polytechnic entrance exam is conducted every year for admission to various diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh.