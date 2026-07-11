JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

The JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been declared by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who participated in the second round of the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official counselling portal. The result includes details of the allotted institute and course based on the candidate's rank, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates who receive a seat must complete the admission formalities within the prescribed schedule to confirm their admission.

How to Check JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Visit the official JEECUP counselling portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.

Log in using the Application Number and Password.

Check the allotted institute and course details.

Download the provisional seat allotment letter.

Take a printout for future admission and verification purposes.

Direct Link Here

Documents Required for JEECUP Round 2 Counselling 2026

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the designated District Help Centre for document verification. They should carry all original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies. The following are required documents:

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card

Rank Card

Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid Photo Identity Proof

Recent passport-size photographs

Medical Fitness Certificate

Character Certificate issued by the last attended institution

Candidates claiming reservation or fee concession must also produce the relevant category certificates. Those applying through lateral entry should carry their ITI or diploma mark sheets and certificates.

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Important Dates

Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment: July 11 to July 13, 2026

Document verification at District Help Centre: July 11 to July 14, 2026

Last date to withdraw allotted seat: July 15, 2026

Round 3 Choice Filling Begins: July 16, 2026

Candidates who are happy with their allotted seat should select the Freeze option and complete the admission process. Meanwhile, those seeking a better institute or branch can choose the Float option. This allows them to participate in the next counselling round without losing their current allotment. Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in Round 2 will also remain eligible to participate in the upcoming counselling rounds.