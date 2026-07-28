JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 4 Choice Filling Begins, Seat Allotment on July 30

JEECUP Counselling 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has started round 4 of the JEECUP 2026 choice filling process. Candidates who are eligible for this round can now submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official counselling portal. The last date to complete the choice filling process is July 29, 2026, while the Round 4 seat allotment result will be announced on July 30, 2026. No further changes or submissions will be accepted once the choice filling window closes.

How to Fill JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 4 Choices?

Visit the official JEECUP counselling website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the Round 4 Choice Filling link.

Log in using the application number and password.

Select and arrange preferred colleges and courses in the desired order.

Review all the choices carefully before submitting them.

Submit the choices and download the confirmation page for future reference.

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Who Can Participate in JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 4?

The JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 4 is open to all qualified candidates from Uttar Pradesh as well as other states. Fresh candidates who are eligible and candidates who registered earlier but did not take admission can also participate in this round.

The seat allotment will be prepared based on the candidate's merit rank, preferred choices, and availability of seats in participating institutes. Candidates should fill in as many suitable choices as possible to improve their chances of getting a seat.

Candidates who are allotted seats will have to complete the admission process within the schedule announced by the counselling authority.